Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Justin Bieber shares video of Indian man playing jagrata drums

Justin Bieber shares video of Indian man playing jagrata drums.

  • A video of an Indian man playing the drums at Jagrata has gone viral on social media.
  • The video has garnered internet recognition for its entertaining and unique drumming style.

A social media video has captured the attention of Canadian singer Justin Bieber. You ask, what is so remarkable about the video? Well, it depicts an Indian man playing the drums at Jagrata.

Well, his quirky drumming style has apparently captivated the singer, who uploaded it on Instagram stories and tagged his drummer pal Devon Taylor.

In the now-viral video, an unidentified man plays drums in a peculiar manner.

He enjoys what he is doing so much that he jumps and dances as he is doing it. The video has garnered internet recognition for being entertaining and unique.

Bieber wrote, “Devon Taylor, I am expecting you to do this next show.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by रंगीले हरयाणवी 🤟🏻 (@rangile_haryanvi_)

Not only Justin Bieber but also netizens adored this video, with over 17 million views.

See some of the comments below:

