Watch the video Of Unique Entrance. Is This A Car Or Gate?

A billionaire businessman named Anand Mahindra often shares inspiring tweets and videos with his 9 million followers. We often see the Chairman of the Mahindra Group share posts with interesting and creative videos. Now he shared a unique entrance with us.

The business mogul recently tweeted a video that showed a unique idea for an entrance gate. Over 463k people have watched the video, and 17k people have liked it. “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?” In the caption, Anand Mahindra wrote.

In the video, you can see a big black gate with the body of a car stuck in it. When it is moved, you can watch the wheels of the car move as the gate closes. The man who was in charge of the gate then gets out of the car through the door. Anand Mahindra was as impressed and amused by the video as Twitter was. “It’s auto matic gate,” said a user. “Passionate car lover …. his smile is too broad to be an introvert… but yes, he has a sense of humour!” wrote someone else.

Check out the video below:

This person is:

1) A passionate car lover?

2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home?

3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

