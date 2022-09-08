Advertisement
298 people cannonball dives into a pool to set a record

298 people cannonball dives into a pool to set a record

  • Belgium’s LAGO Gent Rozebroeken has set a Guinness World Record. 298 divers plunged into its Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool at the same time.
  • Each diver had to follow perfect cannonball form, which includes elevating their knees to their chest and keeping their hands wrapped around their knees.
  • Two Guinness adjudicators were present to ensure proper form was followed.
A Belgian resort set a Guinness World Record when 298 people simultaneously executed cannonball dives into its Olympic-sized swimming pool.

LAGO Gent Rozebroeken, a leisure brand with locations throughout the Netherlands, marked the 10th anniversary of its main facility in Ghent by having over 300 individuals cannonball into the Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool.

According to Guinness World Records, each participant had to use appropriate cannonball form, which includes elevating the diver’s knees to their chest and keeping their hands wrapped around their knees until they hit the water.

Two Guinness adjudicators were present to ensure proper form was followed.

According to Guinness World Records, 345 people plunged into the water at the same time, but only 298 of them followed perfect cannonball form and were counted for the record.

Check out the video below:

A post shared by LAGO Gent Rozebroeken (@lagogentrozebroeken)

