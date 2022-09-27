Deer jumps across moving car while crossing road

Watch: young girl feeding baby deer has gone viral
The video has received over 1.3 million views. The video has inspired...
A deer was caught on camera jumping over a moving car at night to avoid getting hit. This is a rare and exciting thing to see. The dash cam in the Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole thing. In the video, the animal was seen running over a car and across the road, just missing a car driving in front of the police cruiser. The animal saved itself by doing a lot of acrobatics, and two other deer were also able to cross the road without getting hit.
The Michigan State Police also told people how to drive safely around deer. “Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If animal cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the video’s caption said.
Check out the video below:
#DeerLeapsOverCar
Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact.
Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5oAdvertisement
— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022
Users were amazed by how high the deer jumped. “That was a mighty impressive leap by the Deer jumping the car, the other animal crossing the road was probably thinking ‘Geez what a showoff’,” wrote a user. Another person wrote, “That deer definitely lettered in Track & Field.”
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.