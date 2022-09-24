Safari guide shoots viral selfie with cheetah

A video of a cheetah is getting a lot of attention on the Internet.

Cheetahs were thought to be extinct in India for 70 years.

But now, the idea of bringing them back is a hot topic on social media sites.

Now, a video of an animal is getting a lot of attention on the Internet. The IFS officer Clement Ben shared the clip on Twitter. It shows a short part of a memorable forest safari.

At the beginning of the video, a cheetah walks up to a safari vehicle full of tourists. Within a few seconds, the big cat jumps on the car’s roof and looks through the open sunroof. The safari guide gets up from his seat and pulls out his phone to take a selfie as the animal sits on the roof.

But that’s not everything. To take the selfie, the guide puts himself in danger by getting too close to the animal. The video cuts off suddenly, so we don’t know how long the safari vehicle had to wait for the big cat to get out.

Click here to see the video:

African Selfie…Cheetah style pic.twitter.com/WnOHkB5J9D Advertisement — Clement Ben IFS (@ben_ifs) September 21, 2022

The video has over 75,000 views and a lot of comments. While some people on the internet were impressed by the guide’s bravery, most people pointed out how dangerous the guide’s move was.

See the reactions below:

CHEETAH was in search of shade due to hot atmosphere.Since there was no tree nearby.. that's why Cheetah decided to take a break under the roof. Advertisement — Ravindra Nagarkoti (@RavindraNagark7) September 21, 2022

Over the years animals evolved.. they clearly see tourists are neither pray nor predator — praveenAlluri (@Ugra1) September 21, 2022

Never turn your back to a big cat — Kaalia (@Kaalia268671011) September 22, 2022

Its like Selfie with yamraj moment…😵 Advertisement — Mohit (@MohitGr4) September 22, 2022

So very wrong on all counts ! — Gary Keywood (@GaryKeywood) September 22, 2022

