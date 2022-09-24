Safari guide shoots viral selfie with cheetah

Advertisement
  • A video of a cheetah is getting a lot of attention on the Internet.
  • Cheetahs were thought to be extinct in India for 70 years.
  • But now, the idea of bringing them back is a hot topic on social media sites.
Cheetahs were thought to be extinct in India for 70 years. Now, the idea of bringing them back is a hot topic on social media sites. Now, a video of an animal is getting a lot of attention on the Internet. The IFS officer Clement Ben shared the clip on Twitter. It shows a short part of a memorable forest safari.

At the beginning of the video, a cheetah walks up to a safari vehicle full of tourists. Within a few seconds, the big cat jumps on the car’s roof and looks through the open sunroof. The safari guide gets up from his seat and pulls out his phone to take a selfie as the animal sits on the roof.

But that’s not everything. To take the selfie, the guide puts himself in danger by getting too close to the animal. The video cuts off suddenly, so we don’t know how long the safari vehicle had to wait for the big cat to get out.

The video has over 75,000 views and a lot of comments. While some people on the internet were impressed by the guide’s bravery, most people pointed out how dangerous the guide’s move was.

