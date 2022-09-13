Stray dog jumps on boy riding bicycle and viciously attacks him

Dog attack cases have increased across a number of states, not just in Delhi-NCR.

Dog attack cases have increased across a number of states, not just in Delhi-NCR. The most recent instance involved a stray dog attacking a youngster on a bicycle in a village near Kozhikode, Kerala. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media. The 51-second video clip, which was uploaded to Reddit under the r/kerala tag, depicts the child being attacked by the dog as he rides his bicycle into a lane. The video was recorded by the area’s CCTV system.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, and the youngster is a seventh-grade student, according to local media reports. The child can be seen stopping his bicycle close to a house in the video. Other kids emerge to welcome him as well. But then, out of nowhere, a black stray dog charges at the youngster and bites him on the hand. The dog continues growling with its jaw firmly clamped on the youngster’s hand as the boy collapses to the ground in shock. The other frightened kids dash back to their houses.

Take a look at the video below:

THEN WHAT HAPPENED?

The dog’s jaw holds the youngster in place despite his attempts to free himself. After rising, he stumbles once more. The dog is still holding onto the boy’s arm as he gets up and dashes into the house. The dog eventually relinquishes control and flees away when the boy enters the house. A second dog is spotted crossing the yard shortly after that, and a few worried neighbours come inside to see how the youngster is doing.

