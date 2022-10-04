Barack Obama & wife are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary

The happy couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992.

He also wrote that Mrs. Obama looks exactly the same after 30 years of marriage.

The Obamas have also been putting a lot of effort into the Obama Foundation.

Barack Obama congratulates wife Michelle on her 30th wedding anniversary. We’ve always had a couple goals thanks to the Obamas.

Mr. and Mrs. Obama are one of the most popular couples, and they often show how much they love each other in public.

The former president and first lady of the United States have always said how much they love each other. Their 30th wedding anniversary was the perfect time to say it again.

Barack Obama, who used to be president of the United States, posted a heartfelt message and some personal photos, including one from their wedding.

Having dated for three years, the happy pair tied the knot on October 3, 1992. Even after 30 years of marriage, Mr. Obama wrote in the caption that Mrs. Obama looked “exactly the same.” Mr.

Obama posted two pictures. One was from a recent trip to the beach, and the other was of the happy couple at their wedding.



Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/sYGKPOff1O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2022

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day-that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Michelle Obama also posted about how much she loves her husband on social media. She said, “The man I love, happy anniversary! The last 30 years have been exciting, and I’m glad to have you with me. Here’s to a lifelong relationship! I love you, @BarackObama!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

One of the many well-wishers on social media shared this sentiment with the couple: “Congratulations, Mrs. Obama and Mr. Obama! May you be happy for many more years to come.

Thank you very much for your many years of public service and for being a great example for people from all walks of life and backgrounds. So happy for you!”

A second person remarked, “To the most powerful, kindest, modest, humble, creative, kind, hopeful, and fearless couple I know, Happy 30th Anniversary, Honorable Michelle Ma’am and President Obama Sir. God always bless you and give you peace.”

As a country, we’ve always had the Obamas to look up to as a model married couple. Even though they’ve been married for 30 years, they still love each other very much and respect and admire each other.

Since they retired, they have been travelling and taking it easy. They are also putting a lot of effort into the Obama Foundation, which is a charity.

