Watch King Cobra and Mongoose fight to the death on viral video!

A video depicting a king cobra engaging in a fierce battle with an Indian grey mongoose is going viral.

The video was uploaded on YouTube, where it has received over 1.1 million views.

The cobra attempts to save his life by rolling, but to no avail.

The mongoose is a small, short-legged mammal with a reputation as a formidable snake combatant. The king cobra is one of the world’s most venomous snakes and can kill a human in less than twenty minutes. But the king cobra’s greatest fear in the world is the mongoose, its archenemy. Why is this so? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake’s lethal bite, and in 75% to 80% of battles with cobras, it always prevails. The Indian grey mongoose (nevla) is renowned for its propensity to attack and consume venomous snakes, such as cobras.

Check out the video below:

