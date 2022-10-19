Advertisement
  • Watch: Little boy dancing adorably to Justin Bieber’s Love Me
Watch: Little boy dancing adorably to Justin Bieber’s Love Me

  • A video of a young boy dancing to Justin Bieber’s “Love Me” has become an internet sensation.
  • Since it was posted online, the video has received an astounding eight million views.
  • Internet users couldn’t help but let out a collective “aww” and lavished on the child.
We have the perfect movie for you to watch if you are seeking something to cheer you up during the middle of the week and that might also make you say AWW! A video of a little boy dancing to Justin Bieber’s song “Love Me” has recently become an internet sensation after it was posted online. In addition to that, it is definitely an opportunity that one should not pass up.

On Instagram, the video that is now becoming popular was first published by a page named Cutie Pies. A young youngster can be seen in the video dancing his heart out to one of Justin Bieber’s most renowned songs. His seemingly innocent dance techniques were actually rather impressive and perfectly in sync with the music.

The caption of the post simply states, “Love me.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

After being posted on several websites, the film has received an astounding eight million views. In the comments area, Internet users couldn’t help but let out a collective “aww” and lavished on the child.

Read the following comments below:

Love Me by Justin Bieber, was released in 2009.

Have a listen to the music at this link:

