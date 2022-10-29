Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
Watch: Netizen shocked when the groom arrived wedding on donkey

Articles
  • Instagram posted a video of a groom getting ready for his wedding on a donkey.
  • The video has been watched more than 40,000 times.

The internet stuff is fantastic. Some make us cry, and others make us laugh out loud. Today won’t be nostalgic! You’ve probably seen lovely wedding videos on social media. Instagram posted a humorous video.

Funtaap posts humorous stuff on Instagram for fun. They posted a video. This groom was ready to rock his wedding on a donkey. Yes, you did read it correctly!

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

In the video, Tennu Leke, a popular song from Salman Khan’s movie Salam-E-Ishq, is played. “Ghodi Nahi to Gadhi sahi,” says the caption. ”

This video has been watched more than 40,000 times, and people are going crazy in the comments.

It ends with one of Arshad Warsi’s most famous lines from Jolly LLB 2: “Kaun hai ye log, Kaha se aate hai ye log.”

People might think that the family is overly happy and enjoying everything.

