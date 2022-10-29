Instagram posted a video of a groom getting ready for his wedding on a donkey.

The video has been watched more than 40,000 times.

The internet stuff is fantastic. Some make us cry, and others make us laugh out loud. Today won’t be nostalgic! You’ve probably seen lovely wedding videos on social media. Instagram posted a humorous video.

Advertisement

Funtaap posts humorous stuff on Instagram for fun. They posted a video. This groom was ready to rock his wedding on a donkey. Yes, you did read it correctly!

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

Advertisement

In the video, Tennu Leke, a popular song from Salman Khan’s movie Salam-E-Ishq, is played. “Ghodi Nahi to Gadhi sahi,” says the caption. ”

This video has been watched more than 40,000 times, and people are going crazy in the comments.

It ends with one of Arshad Warsi’s most famous lines from Jolly LLB 2: “Kaun hai ye log, Kaha se aate hai ye log.”

People might think that the family is overly happy and enjoying everything.

Also Read Unusual “Seat Belt” Saves Donkey in Car Accident Goes Viral A donkey being saved by a strange "seat belt" in an accident....