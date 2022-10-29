Unusual “Seat Belt” Saves Donkey in Car Accident Goes Viral
A donkey being saved by a strange "seat belt" in an accident....
The internet stuff is fantastic. Some make us cry, and others make us laugh out loud. Today won’t be nostalgic! You’ve probably seen lovely wedding videos on social media. Instagram posted a humorous video.
Funtaap posts humorous stuff on Instagram for fun. They posted a video. This groom was ready to rock his wedding on a donkey. Yes, you did read it correctly!
Take a look:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
In the video, Tennu Leke, a popular song from Salman Khan’s movie Salam-E-Ishq, is played. “Ghodi Nahi to Gadhi sahi,” says the caption. ”
This video has been watched more than 40,000 times, and people are going crazy in the comments.
It ends with one of Arshad Warsi’s most famous lines from Jolly LLB 2: “Kaun hai ye log, Kaha se aate hai ye log.”
People might think that the family is overly happy and enjoying everything.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.