Elvis Presley fan ‘holding phone’ at concert ‘proves time travel’

Reddit users claim they saw a woman clutching a phone 35 years ago at Elvis Presley’s concert.

The device may have been a cigarette case or juice carton.

Observers say the phone would have only served to take pictures and video of the show.

Elvis Presley is at the centre of another conspiracy theory, this time involving time travel. Eagle-eyed observers of the rock icon’s June 26, 1977 event claim they may see a fan recording him. A woman clutching a black device the size of a touch-screen phone 35 years later fuelled rumours she was a time traveller.

Reddit users have guessed what the dark thing was and how it worked.

“Definitely looks a lot like one of today’s phone cameras,” said one person. “Because of no cell tower built in 1977, the phone would have only served to take pictures and video,” stated another.

If she truly took an iPhone back to the 70s, we’d want to see her photographs and footage of the show.

Or not, according to a social media user, “And the reason why people weren’t freaked out is because cameras had already came out so I’m sure people thought it was just new tech that hadn’t released yet, we see it all the time even in our time now.”

“Plus I mean they are at an Elvis concert so they are paying attention to the king more than likely and aren’t worrying about someone having something better than them IE new tech they can’t buy yet whether from no money or from pre release (probably what they thought).”

“Very interesting if nonetheless for the people that still doesn’t believe it.”

Another viewer disagreed, saying anyone who spotted a little camera capturing Elvis on stage would have “freaked out.” “what’s that?! Instead of a future phone, it may have been a cigarette case or juice carton.

