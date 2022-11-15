Advertisement
Articles
  • Twitter users have been showing off their editing skills after a girl asked for her picture to be moved.
  • Some changed the shape of the image, but others were seen completely editing it.
Sometimes it’s hard to edit pictures, so people often ask for help. This girl did the same thing on Twitter. She posted a picture of herself and asked other people to help her edit it. She asked for a woman right behind her to be moved.

A red sweater can be seen on the woman. But, as always, netizens didn’t hold back and showed off their editing skills. The results will make you laugh out loud.

Take a look:

Some changed the shape of the image, but others were seen completely editing it. Have a look:

Earlier, a Twitter user named Sunny posted a screenshot of a Pakistani boy standing and looking at the view. In the caption, he asks people to fix his picture and move him a little closer to the middle.

But netizens made the most of this chance and changed it in ways you can’t even imagine. Some put him in the middle of a cricket field, while others added text and animations to the pictures. A few screenshots were put up by the person who uploaded them.

