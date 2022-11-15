Mother urges 9-year-old daughter to have surgery to look prettier
Sometimes it’s hard to edit pictures, so people often ask for help. This girl did the same thing on Twitter. She posted a picture of herself and asked other people to help her edit it. She asked for a woman right behind her to be moved.
A red sweater can be seen on the woman. But, as always, netizens didn’t hold back and showed off their editing skills. The results will make you laugh out loud.
Take a look:
— dTRASH (@DhakoDisha) November 13, 2022
Some changed the shape of the image, but others were seen completely editing it. Have a look:
women in what? pic.twitter.com/zYMvVp0QGD
— toomuchaayush (@yushiehehe) November 13, 2022
Done 👍✅ pic.twitter.com/lulkuTsW5J
— 𝚂imp Halo (@Halo_Mkjw) November 14, 2022
— Viswadev krishna (@viswadevkrishn1) November 13, 2022
Now she's woman in black 👍 pic.twitter.com/mDwNYWayLj
— B🅰️rle-G (@Hero_Zumour) November 13, 2022
— s (@sagrwm) November 13, 2022
The women in red has been removed pic.twitter.com/hw2N1dDqLn
— Abd (@softcoreaf) November 13, 2022
Ekdum phunny kr deta hun🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lb3eOh6W6b
— 170-0💔 (@Radhe_Mohan3) November 13, 2022
What i did 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xzbh6SGtAM
— GURU (@I_AM_GURU_) November 14, 2022
Earlier, a Twitter user named Sunny posted a screenshot of a Pakistani boy standing and looking at the view. In the caption, he asks people to fix his picture and move him a little closer to the middle.
But netizens made the most of this chance and changed it in ways you can’t even imagine. Some put him in the middle of a cricket field, while others added text and animations to the pictures. A few screenshots were put up by the person who uploaded them.
