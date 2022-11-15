Twitter users have been showing off their editing skills after a girl asked for her picture to be moved.

Some changed the shape of the image, but others were seen completely editing it. Advertisement

Sometimes it’s hard to edit pictures, so people often ask for help. This girl did the same thing on Twitter. She posted a picture of herself and asked other people to help her edit it. She asked for a woman right behind her to be moved.

A red sweater can be seen on the woman. But, as always, netizens didn’t hold back and showed off their editing skills. The results will make you laugh out loud.

Take a look:

Can someone remove that woman in red pls pic.twitter.com/hrx9XTRFbJ Advertisement — dTRASH (@DhakoDisha) November 13, 2022

Some changed the shape of the image, but others were seen completely editing it. Have a look: