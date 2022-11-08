Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: AB de Villiers was seen playing cricket on street in Mumbai with fans

Articles
AB de Villiers was seen playing cricket on street in Mumbai

  • AB de Villiers is in India to meet the management of his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
  • Fans posted videos of him playing street cricket and practicing his keeping and bowling skills.
  • The videos were met with a lot of heart and love emojis on social media.

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is making the most of his time in India. He is in the country to meet with the management of his old Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, the legendary batter didn’t play in the IPL 2022 and didn’t return to his home country for more than a year.

He enjoyed street cricket in Mumbai while fans speculated about his return to RCB. Mahalaxmi fans delivered de Villiers in several social media videos.

Check out the video:

Emojis of hearts and people in love were all over the comment section.

In the video, fans could see de Villiers practising some of his most famous cover drives. He was seen moving forward and making a perfect hit on the ball.

A separate Twitter video thread showed the famous cricketer having a great time on the streets of Mumbai. Fans saw him working on his keeping and bowling skills.

Take a look:

People on the Internet were quick to talk about the videos. They put a lot of heart and love emojis in the comments section. Some users from different parts of the country also wanted to meet him.

“Man, those kids are so lucky, I also want to meet him, but I am in Delhi, have been a die-hard fan of him and rcb since 2012 , it kills me to never be able to meet him, wish I could,” wrote one user. “He is so humble,” someone else said.

