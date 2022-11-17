Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
Watch: Chef makes Aquaman’s Sacred Trident out of chocolate

Articles
  • A pastry chef makes the Sacred Trident from the movie “Aquaman” out of chocolate.
  • Amaury Guichon put a video of him making the dish together on Instagram.
  • The video has been viewed over 7.4 million times.
We all love to watch videos about food. Even if we don’t try to make the dish ourselves, it’s always a joy to see something delicious being made. In one of these videos, a pastry chef makes the Sacred Trident from the movie “Aquaman” out of chocolate. It’s a sight to see.

Chef Amaury Guichon put a video of him making the one-of-a-kind dish together from scratch on Instagram.

In the video, he shows how he uses different kinds of chocolate to make the trident. He uses chocolate and moulds to make each part, from the biggest to the smallest.

As the video goes on, he paints it with edible spray paint and carefully puts each part together to make it look even more real.

A jellyfish made by the pastry chef is also made in a similar way. He gives the fish so much detail that it looks just like a real fish.

The video’s title says, “Chocolate Trident! I love how the jellyfish float around it! #amauryguichon #chocolate.”

The video has been viewed over 7.4 million times and liked over 6.3 lakh times since it was shared.

Watch the video here:

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

People on the Internet are amazed by this thing. Several people used the social media platform to say how funny they found it.

One user said, “When I saw the trident I was thinking “too simple for Amaury…” and then he goes on and makes the most amazing jellyfishes ever.”

Another user asked, “Is there anything you can’t make out of Chocolate your skills are so impressive.”

