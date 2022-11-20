Watch viral: Love is in air in jaguar couple’s video

Kumal and Kedera, a jaguar couple from The Big Cat Sanctuary, have gone viral.

Over 82,000 people have watched the video since it was uploaded three days ago.

People had a wide range of responses to the film, which they shared online.

Advertisement

A cute jaguar couple has gone viral. Shared on Instagram, the delightful video may leave you with a nice sensation too. The clip depicts the gorgeous couple Kumal and Kedera spending time with each other.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of The Big Cat Sanctuary. They also provided a comprehensive caption along with the clip. “It’s hard not to fall in love with Kumal and Kedera, they’re the perfect pair.

Kedera is a lively and energetic cat who brings out Kumal’s gentle and nurturing side. They’re never far away from each other,” they said.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by The Big Cat Sanctuary (@thebigcatsanctuaryuk) Advertisement

Three days have passed since the footage was first made public. Over 82,000 people have watched the video since it was uploaded, and that number is steadily rising. In addition, the post has been liked nearly 1,800 times. People had a wide range of responses to the film, which they shared online.

“Amazing couple! He genuinely loves her, and she adores him,” remarked an Instagram user. “They are Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!,” shared another. “They’re really beautiful,” said a third. “So much elegance and beauty!” exclaimed a fourth.

Also Read Watch viral: Lazy cat tumbling down stairs is hilarious The video's description says, "Cats are liquid," beside a smiling face with...