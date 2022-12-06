Elephant uses brilliant technique to break electric fence: Video

Elephants are extremely intelligent animals. We occasionally come across films on social media that wonderfully encapsulate the spirit of their intelligence. Now, an old video demonstrating the ingenuity of this gorgeous animal is regaining popularity online.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, published the video on Twitter on Monday. An elephant was seen breaking through an electric fence, crossing a road, and retreating into the jungle in the video. “We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking the power fence. With patience,” Mr Kaswan stated in the post’s caption.

Watch the video

We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience. pic.twitter.com/0ZLqWvmxdu Advertisement — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 5, 2022

The elephant is first seen in the video verifying the current flow in the electrical fence by lightly touching the wires. It is then seen seconds later attempting to push down the wooden pole of the fence in an effort to shatter it. The big tusker even utilises a log to make its task easier at one point. Finally, at the end of the video, it manages to break through the gate and vanish into the jungle.

What’s more fascinating about the footage is that the enormous elephant achieves all of this while remaining safe.

The video was first released in 2019, but it has once again stunned social media users. Some labelled the elephant “clever,” while others termed it “intelligent.”

“Clever elephant. When humans have encroached every micro inch of land and created barriers everywhere, what else can other species do?” wrote one user. “Without access to any labs and R&D, they are proving better than us. And they never intend to harm others ” another person said

Advertisement

“We should not underestimate them, it’s really cool,” said a third. “Majestic and smart,” said a fourth.

The video has received over 78,000 views and over 4,500 likes since it was posted.

Also Read Bird and girl interaction is too cute to miss: Watch The internet is obsessed with animal and bird videos because they are...