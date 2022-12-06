Woman falls 360 ft. as bungee cord snaps; she joked about death

Nowadays, we’re accustomed to seeing spectacular Instagram and YouTube videos in which a person gracefully dives from a platform or a mountain peak, and the entire fall is filmed with a high-end camera. The scenery is beautiful, and a lively track is playing in the background.

Everything appears to be a movie scene in reels.

But the video of Erin Langworthy’s bungee fall is a little different. She jumped off the platform without incident but did not recover. Because the rope had snapped, she continued to fall.

Erin was trying out some adventure sports in Zambia in 2012 when the tragedy occurred.

She decided to jump from a bridge above the Zambezi River at Victoria Falls instead of doing a bungee jump.

As she moved forward, a camera began to catch her fall (ya, bungee jumps have been recorded for a long time now).

Erin jumped, but her bungee rope snapped, preventing her from swinging back. She jumped right into the river.

She survived the fall and recovered completely thanks to God’s grace. She recently opened up about her tragedy in an interview with the Guardian, stating that she had joked about her death just a day before the fall.

Erin told the news outlet: “I felt nervous, but never thought anything could go wrong. I was the 105th person to jump that day. I stood on the platform, looked at my ankles, which had been strapped together, and worried aloud that my feet would slip out. Someone said that would be the last thing that happened.”

The bungee cord snapped at the point where it appeared to connect two cords. Erin’s companions were terrified for a few seconds after she dropped 40 metres and landed in the water until one of them began calling her name to see if she was still alive.

Erin recalled the incident, saying her hands saved her from falling into the water headfirst, which is why she didn’t pass out.

“The sound of bubbles was so loud. I felt as if I had been slapped all over. My hands had stopped me from hitting the water headfirst and blacking out. My lungs were on fire and I was struggling to breathe. That morning, I had seen crocodiles in the water, but I couldn’t think about that” she stated.

She was dragged downstream and was trapped beneath the surface for a few minutes before being rescued by the bungee business. The presence of crocodiles in the water was the most dangerous aspect of all of this.

She coughed up blood and felt fatigued after the rescue. Fortunately, she recovered completely by taking medications.

