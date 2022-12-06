Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Woman performance Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte: Viral Video
Woman performance Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte: Viral Video

Woman performance Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte: Viral Video

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anyone may demonstrate their talent in the Internet age by filming a video, publishing it online, and becoming an internet sensation. A video of a woman’s funny version of Sunil Grover’s iconic song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte recently went viral on social media. The video shows a saree-clad woman dancing to the famous song during what looks to be a family gathering.

The video begins with the woman lip-syncing to the Hindi song, which was made famous by Sunil Grower’s fan-favourite character Rinku Bhabhi from The Kapil Sharma Show. As the video progresses, she is seen leaving everyone around her speechless with her incredible reactions. The woman is even seen shaking a leg with her husband, who couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear, apparently because he was thrilled by his wife’s performance.

Take a look at the video

On December 5, the video was shared on Twitter. The tweet stated, “Mere Sweetu, Mere Shona, Mere Majnu, Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte.” The woman wore a baby pink silk saree with contrasting bangles in the video.

When they saw the video, a couple of users complimented the woman on her dance abilities. “Super,” one user exclaimed. “Super bhai ji sahi baat boli,” said another.

For those who are unaware, the song that the woman was dancing to was first performed by comedian Sunil Grover in 2017. Sunil played Rinku Bhabhi in the music video. On YouTube, Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte has over 3 million views.

Also Read

Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Doctor’s technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral

A doctor's endearing technique to keep a baby entertained while giving an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Woman falls 360 ft. as bungee cord snaps; she joked about death
Woman falls 360 ft. as bungee cord snaps; she joked about death
Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch
Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story