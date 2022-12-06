Woman performance Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte: Viral Video

Anyone may demonstrate their talent in the Internet age by filming a video, publishing it online, and becoming an internet sensation. A video of a woman’s funny version of Sunil Grover’s iconic song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte recently went viral on social media. The video shows a saree-clad woman dancing to the famous song during what looks to be a family gathering.

The video begins with the woman lip-syncing to the Hindi song, which was made famous by Sunil Grower’s fan-favourite character Rinku Bhabhi from The Kapil Sharma Show. As the video progresses, she is seen leaving everyone around her speechless with her incredible reactions. The woman is even seen shaking a leg with her husband, who couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear, apparently because he was thrilled by his wife’s performance.

Take a look at the video

On December 5, the video was shared on Twitter. The tweet stated, “Mere Sweetu, Mere Shona, Mere Majnu, Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte.” The woman wore a baby pink silk saree with contrasting bangles in the video.

When they saw the video, a couple of users complimented the woman on her dance abilities. “Super,” one user exclaimed. “Super bhai ji sahi baat boli,” said another.

For those who are unaware, the song that the woman was dancing to was first performed by comedian Sunil Grover in 2017. Sunil played Rinku Bhabhi in the music video. On YouTube, Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte has over 3 million views.

