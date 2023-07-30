Brain Teaser: Can you find the crab in the poppy field?

Advertisement Dudolf’s crab brain teaser stumps puzzle enthusiasts.

Hidden crab in the poppy field causes a stir on social media.

Dudolf’s previous brain teaser challenged people to find 3 pandas wearing sunglasses.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, recently shared a brain teaser on Facebook that has been capturing the attention of puzzle enthusiasts.

This intriguing challenge involves finding a cleverly concealed crab amidst a vibrant poppy field.

While the task may sound simple at first, it proves to be more challenging than meets the eye, leaving many scratching their heads in search of the elusive crustacean.

So, can you rise to the occasion and successfully spot the hidden crab? Take a moment to immerse yourself in this brain teaser and give it your best shot!