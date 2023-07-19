Iranian man soars to new heights with world record jump

Austrian parkour athlete sets new world record for farthest standing sideways jump.

Lorenz Wetscher jumped 2.83 meters (9 feet, 3 inches) in Rum, Austria, on May 13, 2023.

His record-breaking jump is an inspiration to parkour athletes around the world.

An Iranian man with one leg has shattered the Guinness World Record for the highest running jump onto a platform (LA1).

Yadollah Gholami, driven by a deep desire to motivate and empower people with disabilities, has become a beacon of inspiration through his record-breaking feat, captured in a viral video shared by Guinness World Records.

On February 8 in Tehran, Yadollah Gholami embarked on a remarkable journey to break barriers and push the limits of human potential.

With only one leg, he fearlessly propelled himself forward, defying gravity, and soared to an astonishing height of 1.35 meters (4.42 feet).

This exceptional achievement not only secured Gholami’s place in history but also serves as a powerful reminder that physical limitations need not hinder one’s aspirations.

The Guinness World Records released a captivating video on Tuesday, showcasing Gholami’s extraordinary leap of faith.

With remarkable agility and unwavering determination, he sprinted on his single leg, summoning every ounce of strength within him.

Then, with an explosive burst of power, Gholami launched himself into the air, defying all odds, and landed flawlessly on the platform.

Gholami’s pursuit of this world record goes beyond personal glory. His ultimate goal was to inspire and uplift individuals with disabilities worldwide, encouraging them to pursue their dreams unapologetically.

Through his extraordinary accomplishment, Gholami sends a resounding message of empowerment, reminding everyone that obstacles can be overcome and dreams can be realized, regardless of physical challenges.

As news of Gholami’s incredible achievement spreads, his story resonates deeply with people from all walks of life. It serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, inspiring countless individuals facing adversity to persevere and reach for greatness.

Gholami’s unwavering determination and courage have ignited a spark of hope, reminding us all that our potential knows no bounds.

Yadollah Gholami’s extraordinary journey exemplifies the true essence of the Guinness World Records’ mission: to celebrate remarkable human achievements and inspire others.

“New record: Highest running jump onto a platform (LA1) – 1.35 meters (4.42 ft) achieved by Yadollah Gholami (Iran),” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

New record: Highest running jump onto a platform (LA1) – 1.35 metres (4.42 ft) achieved by Yadollah Gholami (Iran) 👏 pic.twitter.com/n2mdkc5pbo — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 18, 2023

“Excellent,” commented a user. “Finally a record for someone with some skill not “drawing the longest train” lol,” said another.

