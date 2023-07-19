Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

Articles
Advertisement
Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

Advertisement

The fate of a brown bear named “JJ4,” involved in the mauling death of a jogger in the Alps, remains uncertain as an Italian court suspended the cull order. The Rome administrative court ruled that the bear should be kept in captivity for public safety, but the order to put it down was deemed “disproportionate” and unnecessary.

The bear’s future has garnered media attention, with conflicting opinions from the head of the province of Trento and animal rights groups.

Despite previous blame for attacks on two other individuals, the 17-year-old female bear received a reprieve, and a final decision is expected after a further appeal in December. The region around Trento has experienced bear attacks, raising concerns about cohabitation with the animals.

Animal rights lobby LAV welcomed the court’s decision and urged the bear’s transfer to a safe refuge in Romania, where LAV has found a suitable facility and offered to cover the expenses. Another bear, MJ5, also escaped a cull order after injuring a man in March.

Also Read

Bear falls into well, rescued by team of experts
Bear falls into well, rescued by team of experts

A bear fell into an open well in Odisha. A team of...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story