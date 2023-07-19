Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

The fate of a brown bear named “JJ4,” involved in the mauling death of a jogger in the Alps, remains uncertain as an Italian court suspended the cull order. The Rome administrative court ruled that the bear should be kept in captivity for public safety, but the order to put it down was deemed “disproportionate” and unnecessary.

The bear’s future has garnered media attention, with conflicting opinions from the head of the province of Trento and animal rights groups.

Despite previous blame for attacks on two other individuals, the 17-year-old female bear received a reprieve, and a final decision is expected after a further appeal in December. The region around Trento has experienced bear attacks, raising concerns about cohabitation with the animals.

Animal rights lobby LAV welcomed the court’s decision and urged the bear’s transfer to a safe refuge in Romania, where LAV has found a suitable facility and offered to cover the expenses. Another bear, MJ5, also escaped a cull order after injuring a man in March.

