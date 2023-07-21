Man Walks Out of Delayed Interview, Internet Reacts

In the business world, punctuality is highly valued, but it seems not everyone adheres to this norm. Recently, an individual arrived for an interview on time, only to be left waiting for the director, who was running late. Growing increasingly frustrated, the candidate made a bold move and walked out of the interview after 15 minutes of waiting.

Taking to Reddit, the candidate shared their experience, calling the company’s tardiness a red flag indicating potential mistreatment of employees. The post quickly gained attention, generating a lively discussion among users with divergent opinions.

While some supported the candidate’s decision, seeing it as a demonstration of self-respect, others argued that a short delay could be overlooked in the interview process. The incident opened up Pandora’s box of contrasting views on interview etiquette and company culture.

Take a look at the post below:

This viral post serves as a reminder that promptness and respect for others’ time remain crucial in professional settings, raising questions about the impact of delays on candidates’ perceptions of potential employers.

Check out the responses below:

As one user commented, “The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there.”

Wrote another user, “Yes, that is understandable. Communication, grace, and professionalism Alien concepts these days.”

