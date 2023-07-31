Math Whizzes Only: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser?

A brain teaser featuring cars has become popular on social media.

The puzzle involves math questions and can be both challenging and rewarding to solve.

Some people believe the answer is 11, while others think it is 15 or 20.

The brain teaser showcases cars of different colors – blue, red, and green – with each car carrying a specific value.

The objective is to determine the value of each car and use that information to solve the final equation.

Can you crack this seemingly simple math puzzle without using pen and paper?

Give it a try and see if you can find the solution. Your time starts now!