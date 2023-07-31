Math Whizzes Only: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser?

Bing Chatbot Cries Over Losing Human Job
A brain teaser featuring cars has become popular on social media. This puzzle involves math questions and can be both challenging and rewarding to solve.
The brain teaser showcases cars of different colors – blue, red, and green – with each car carrying a specific value.
The objective is to determine the value of each car and use that information to solve the final equation.
Can you crack this seemingly simple math puzzle without using pen and paper?
Give it a try and see if you can find the solution. Your time starts now!
Some time ago, this brain teaser was circulated on Instagram, and it garnered diverse answers from people attempting to solve it.
While some confidently asserted that the answer is “11,” others insisted it is “15.” Interestingly, a few individuals claimed they arrived at “20” as the solution to this brain teaser. The puzzle seems to have sparked different interpretations among participants.
“11 because 6×3 = 18, 3×3= 9 and 2×3= 6. Using these values in different colored cars, we get 2+3+6= 11,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “11 is the correct answer.” “15 is the right answer,” claimed a third. A fourth commented, “20. The red car can’t have the same value as the green car, so the value of the green car is (-2). The solution is 20.” “Two solutions: 15 or 20 [(6*3-3) or (6*3-(-2))],” expressed a fifth.
For this brain teaser featuring cars, one method to solve it is by determining the values of each car and then using them in the final equation.
According to the puzzle, the blue car is valued at 6, while the red and green cars have a value of 3 each.
Applying the BODMAS rule (an acronym for Brackets, Order, Division and Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction) to the equation, you would arrive at a result of 15.
Overall, this brain teaser seems interesting and requires some logical thinking and math skills to arrive at the correct answer.
It’s always fascinating to see how different people approach and solve puzzles, leading to varied answers and interpretations.
