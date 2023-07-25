Viral Video Shows How Cakes Are Made In Bulk, People Horrified

A video of unhygienic cake preparation has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a person cracking eggs, adding oil or water, and flour into a large container with a whisk.

The batter is then poured into trays lined with newspaper and placed in a wall oven for baking.

Advertisement

A recently surfaced viral video has sparked concern among social media users regarding the unhygienic practices used in a factory to prepare mouthwatering cakes.

Behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos of food preparation can be both impressive and revolting, and this new video has joined the list of such controversial clips.

It showcases the process of making ice cream, salted peanuts, and, in this case, cakes. Unfortunately, the cake preparation shown in the video has left many feeling disgusted and worried about potential hygiene and health-related issues.

As a result, the video has significantly dampened our enthusiasm for these delicious treats.