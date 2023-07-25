Viral Video Shows How Cakes Are Made In Bulk, People Horrified

Door to Heaven? Mysterious Shadow Appears in Bengaluru Skies
A recently surfaced viral video has sparked concern among social media users regarding the unhygienic practices used in a factory to prepare mouthwatering cakes.
Behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos of food preparation can be both impressive and revolting, and this new video has joined the list of such controversial clips.
It showcases the process of making ice cream, salted peanuts, and, in this case, cakes. Unfortunately, the cake preparation shown in the video has left many feeling disgusted and worried about potential hygiene and health-related issues.
As a result, the video has significantly dampened our enthusiasm for these delicious treats.
Chirag Barjatya, a Twitter user, recently shared a viral video that exposes the bulk preparation of cakes in rather unhealthy conditions.
The video highlights the unhygienic practices employed during the cake-making process. In the footage, we see a person cracking eggs and adding them to a large container with a whisk. They then pour what seems to be oil or water, followed by flour, and proceed to whisk the ingredients until the cake batter is ready.
The batter is then poured into trays lined with newspaper and placed in a wall oven for baking. Once the cakes are cooked, they are molded and layered together with icing. The person also uses a heart-shaped stencil to cut the cake and adds more frosting between the layers.
To enhance the appearance, the yellow-hued syrup is applied as a glaze, and the cake is beautifully decorated with edible flowers and bird-like shapes made from buttercream. Despite the visually appealing final product, the unsanitary approach used in the video has raised concerns among viewers.
I had no idea this is how cakes are made 😯 pic.twitter.com/8POleVgUgC
— Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 22, 2023
Since being tweeted, the clip has garnered an impressive 905.2K views. However, it has also stirred a strong negative reaction among social media users, who are expressing their concern over hygiene and health-related issues stemming from the video.
One of the users suggested, “I think there should be some guidelines for bakeries, restaurants on following hygiene. I don’t think I will be able to eat cake after this.”
Another user said, “The next time you’re enjoying cake, think of the shirtless guy that made it!”
“Those utensils and surroundings. Thankfully we have home bakers in the apartment complex if cakes/pastries are needed for any spl occasion,” read a tweet.
Those utensils and surroundings🤢Thankfully we have home bakers in the apartment complex if cakes/pastries are needed for any spl occasion.
— Aloukika (@SmilingSoul_1) July 23, 2023
A person mentioned that after watching a bunch of food bloggers, he realized that half of the food people eat on a daily basis cannot be eaten at all. “I watch food bloggers’ channels a lot and I realized half the food we eat on a regular basis can’t be eaten at all… It’s that scary the way they make.”
I watch food bloggers channels a lot and i realised half the food we eat on regular basis can’t be eaten at all….😭
Its that scary the way they make https://t.co/QWaS1mm4gK
— 𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱𝓲 🌙 (@Flawsfrootx) July 23, 2023
What are your views on the viral clip?
