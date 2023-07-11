Watch Video: YouTuber Hosts Momo Party for Entire Village

In a heartwarming gesture, YouTuber Ashwani Thapa organized a momo party for the entire village of Burans Khanda in Uttarakhand. Sharing the experience on his YouTube channel, Ashwani’s video titled “I Invited 500 People for a MOMO Party (But it rained)” captured the preparations and the joyful gathering.

The viral video showcases Ashwani making arrangements for the party, including momos, plates, cups, and carpets for seating. He personally invites the villagers, from young to old, to join the festivities. However, heavy rains threatened to dampen the event, making Ashwani worry that nobody would attend.

Despite the rain, a group of children arrived, followed by more villagers who braved the weather to be part of the celebration. While the entire village couldn’t make it, the momo party turned out to be a success, filled with laughter and camaraderie.

In a touching display of responsibility, Ashwani is seen cleaning up the venue, ensuring that the place is left tidy after the event.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

The video has garnered over 13,000 views and 2,000 likes since its release two weeks ago. Viewers have been touched by the gesture and have left positive comments expressing their appreciation for the heartwarming event.

This momo party serves as a reminder of how food can bring people together, transcending barriers and fostering a sense of community and joy.

Check out the responses below:

“There’s not even a single sec where I’ve stopped smiling while watching this,” commented an individual.

A second wrote, “Bro This means a lot to me. These are people from my village who are usually shy, so not many of them showed up. I’ve been away from India and my village for the past year. Seeing their happy faces and my home made me smile too. And I want to say thank you for cleaning up. It made a big difference and I really appreciate it.”

Advertisement

A third expressed, “This video is wholesome and you’re doing amazing work, everything is so perfect loved it.”

Also Read Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival Divers donned mermaid tails and took part in the 39th annual Lower...