Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

Articles
Advertisement
Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • The paraglider’s parachute cords get tangled, forcing him to deploy an emergency chute.
  • The backup chute fails to unfurl properly, but he manually triggers it in time.
  • Paraglider survives a near-fatal fall and shares a video of the incident on social media.

A man underwent a harrowing ordeal when his parachute cords became knotted, forcing him into a critical decision with only moments to spare.

This incident unfolded in Organya, Spain, the previous year, and the heart-stopping episode was captured on video and subsequently shared by the popular online entity known as Enezator’s X account on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kevin Philipp, a paraglider, narrowly evaded a life-threatening situation after his primary parachute became entangled and the backup option malfunctioned.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Philipp recounted that he was attempting a complex acro-paragliding maneuver in turbulent weather conditions when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The footage documents his rapid descent from the skies as the parachute lines become ensnared around him. Faced with a dire circumstance, Philipp activated his emergency parachute in a desperate bid to save himself; however, it failed to unfurl properly.

Describing the incident, he mentioned, “The entanglement of the lines and the wing created significant resistance when deploying the rescue parachute. This led to a substantial increase in falling speed due to the twisted wing.”

With only a fraction of time remaining before he would touch the ground, Philipp managed to manually trigger the deployment of his rescue chute. The compact orange parachute decelerated his fall, enabling him to touch down safely just a few seconds later.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reflecting on the incident, Philipp wrote, “This was not the day to die! This occasion is quite unlucky and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safe.”

Man’s Parachute Rope Got Tangled:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video posted by Enezator has garnered substantial traction across social media platforms, eliciting a strong reaction from numerous users who have shared their apprehension and hesitance towards engaging in comparable endeavors.

Advertisement
One user commented, “This is why my fear of doing things like this always gets the better of me.”
Another said, “Another reason I will not parachute or skydive.” A third user shared their own hesitations, stating, “Things only fulfilled people do. I have so many dependents to even think of trying this.”

Also Read

Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day
Jens Ritter, Lufthansa CEO, Turns Flight Attendant for a Day

Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter worked as an "extra crew member" on a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story