Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

The paraglider's parachute cords get tangled, forcing him to deploy an emergency chute.

The backup chute fails to unfurl properly, but he manually triggers it in time.

Paraglider survives a near-fatal fall and shares a video of the incident on social media.

A man underwent a harrowing ordeal when his parachute cords became knotted, forcing him into a critical decision with only moments to spare.

This incident unfolded in Organya, Spain, the previous year, and the heart-stopping episode was captured on video and subsequently shared by the popular online entity known as Enezator’s X account on Tuesday.

Kevin Philipp, a paraglider, narrowly evaded a life-threatening situation after his primary parachute became entangled and the backup option malfunctioned.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Philipp recounted that he was attempting a complex acro-paragliding maneuver in turbulent weather conditions when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The footage documents his rapid descent from the skies as the parachute lines become ensnared around him. Faced with a dire circumstance, Philipp activated his emergency parachute in a desperate bid to save himself; however, it failed to unfurl properly.

Describing the incident, he mentioned, “The entanglement of the lines and the wing created significant resistance when deploying the rescue parachute. This led to a substantial increase in falling speed due to the twisted wing.”

With only a fraction of time remaining before he would touch the ground, Philipp managed to manually trigger the deployment of his rescue chute. The compact orange parachute decelerated his fall, enabling him to touch down safely just a few seconds later.