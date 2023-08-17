Man’s Daring Rescue of Stuck Shark Caught on Video

A heroic scuba diver from Florida, Taz Felde, came to the aid of a shark entangled in a hook on an artificial reef. Felde, a scuba instructor with Under Pressure Divers, recounted the daring rescue on Instagram.

Tezz Falde wrote, “We were made aware of a Nurse Shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin Florida. The Artificial Reef system is located at Beasley Park on the island in Ft Walton Beach. It sits in about 18-22 feet of water. Another diver reported that he and his dive buddy came across a large Nurse Shark that was trapped and had a hook in its mouth and tethered to one of the reef structures. They had made several attempts to free the animal with no luck. So I and a fellow diver (Diver Dan) headed to Beasley to see if we could help.”

He further added, “We located the shark very quickly and we were able to cut the steel leader that was attached to the hook and free the shark from its entanglement. We did lose our pliers as they were pinched on the leader when it left in a hurry.”

Take a look at the post below:

The post, shared on July 25, has gained appreciation and attention, receiving likes and comments. Felde’s selfless act showcases the dedication of individuals towards marine conservation and the well-being of wildlife.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Thank you for helping the shark. My respect! I am an assistant diving instructor. Greetings from Germany.” A second commented, “A true act of kindness.” “That’s awesome,” shared a third.

