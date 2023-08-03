Maths genius challenge: Can you solve this brain teaser?

Another brain teaser that recently went viral on social media was shared by the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math, and Logic!’

The puzzle involves three different figures – a whistle, an animated character, and a pair of shoes – each with a specific value.

The challenge is to determine their values and then use them in a final equation to find their combined value.

It’s a tricky task that has garnered a lot of attention and engagement from users trying to crack it.

Advertisement

Can you take a shot at solving it?