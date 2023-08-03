Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maths genius challenge: Can you solve this brain teaser?

Maths genius challenge: Can you solve this brain teaser?

Articles
Advertisement
Maths genius challenge: Can you solve this brain teaser?

Maths genius challenge: Can you solve this brain teaser?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Math brain teaser from @mathcince challenges users to solve 3 + 5 – 2×3 = 2 or 18.
  • Another viral math brain teaser involves three figures with specific values.
  • Users are challenged to determine the values of the figures and use them in a final equation.
Advertisement

Do you enjoy solving brain teasers, especially math-based ones? We have an intriguing math brain teaser for you from an Instagram handle called @mathcince.

The question goes like this: ‘Brain test: What is the result of 3 + 5 – 2×3?’ They also provided two possible answers: 2 or 18. Can you take up the challenge and solve it?

Take a look at this maths brain teaser here:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Maths | Science | Education (@mathcince)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another brain teaser that recently went viral on social media was shared by the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math, and Logic!’

The puzzle involves three different figures – a whistle, an animated character, and a pair of shoes – each with a specific value.

The challenge is to determine their values and then use them in a final equation to find their combined value.

It’s a tricky task that has garnered a lot of attention and engagement from users trying to crack it.

Advertisement

Can you take a shot at solving it?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away
Tater Tot, the internet’s favorite rescue kitten, passes away

Internet-famous kitten Tater Tot passes away after battling pneumonia. Tater Tot's foster...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story