Monkey Snatches Visitor’s Purse in Indonesia

A tourist’s attempt to capture a memorable selfie with a monkey in Indonesia took an unexpected turn when the mischievous primate snatched her purse. Jovita Coppage, visiting the Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali, excitedly tried to take a selfie with the seemingly friendly monkey when the incident occurred.

The amusing yet surprising moment was caught on video by Coppage’s sister. As she held out her purse for the photo, the quick-witted monkey swiftly grabbed it from her hands. Initially, Coppage attempted to retrieve her purse, but she quickly changed her mind as the animal showed its teeth in an aggressive manner.

After a moment of tension, Coppage managed to snatch the purse back from the monkey’s grasp. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she expressed her relief that the contents of the bag were intact, valuing them more than the purse itself.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable behavior of wildlife, even in seemingly tourist-friendly areas. As for Coppage, she humorously reflected on the incident, suggesting that the encounter might serve as a test of her critical thinking skills for the future.

Take a look at the video below:

