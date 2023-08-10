Rainy Belly Dance: Woman Grooves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani

A mesmerizing video of a woman’s captivating belly dance performance has left viewers in awe. Shared on Instagram by user Zayessha, the video showcases the woman’s impressive dance skills as she gracefully moves to the iconic track “Tip Tip Barsa Paani.” What adds an enchanting touch to her performance is the setting – she dances skillfully in the midst of a refreshing rain.

The video, posted approximately six days ago, portrays the dancer dressed in a sporty ensemble, accompanied by a flowing sarong. With finesse, she effortlessly displays her belly dancing prowess throughout the clip.

“Tip Tip Barsa Paani” is a popular song from the 1994 film “Mohra,” sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The track’s original picturization features Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Take a look at the video below:

Since its upload, the video has garnered nearly 91,000 views, and the count continues to rise. Accompanied by over 2,200 likes, the post has drawn a diverse range of comments from viewers captivated by the dancer’s talent and the picturesque rain-drenched backdrop.

Check out the responses below:

“Wow, amazing dance,” commented an Instagram user. “Very good dance. You will definitely have success. Just improve the lighting and a little more close up, the video doesn’t seem clear. Just a suggestion,” added another. “Lovely moves,” joined a third. “Wow, it’s beautiful,” wrote a fourth.

