This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

Are These Men on the Brink of an Abyss or a Floor?
Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people questioning reality. Two people appear to be...
Get ready to challenge your mind with this brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math, and Logic!’
The puzzle features a pair of shoes, an animated character, and a whistle, each represented by different values.
Your task is to figure out the individual values of these items and use them in the final equation to determine their combined value.
It’s a fun and exciting way to sharpen your problem-solving skills and test your logical thinking, creativity, and critical reasoning.
The clock is ticking, so see if you can solve it in 10 seconds or less! Can you find the answer?
Some time ago, the brain teaser was posted on Instagram, and it has received nearly 1,500 likes since then.
People have actively engaged with the post by sharing their answers in the comments section after successfully solving this mind-boggling math puzzle.
“20 rounding up and Assuming the whistle is .25,” posted an individual. Another added, “26 is the right answer.” “30 is the answer. 10 + 5 = 15 x 2 = 30,” claimed a third. A fourth shared, “It’s 60 because if you guys didn’t notice there is a multiplication in the last question.” “19 is the correct answer,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “16 is the correct answer.” “Y’all have to look at the last one, the pics are different so you can’t just use the same numbers. It’s 10+4×2 now instead of 10+5×4,” joined a seventh. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve it without looking at the comments and within the given time?
