Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

Articles
Advertisement
This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A brain teaser posted on Instagram challenges users to solve it in 10 seconds or less.
  • Some of the answers that users have shared include 20, 26, 30, 60, 19, and 16.
  • The puzzle features a pair of shoes, an animated character, and a whistle, each represented by different values.
Advertisement

Get ready to challenge your mind with this brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math, and Logic!’

The puzzle features a pair of shoes, an animated character, and a whistle, each represented by different values.

Your task is to figure out the individual values of these items and use them in the final equation to determine their combined value.

It’s a fun and exciting way to sharpen your problem-solving skills and test your logical thinking, creativity, and critical reasoning.

The clock is ticking, so see if you can solve it in 10 seconds or less! Can you find the answer?

Advertisement

Take a look at this intriguing brain teaser below and solve it in 10 seconds or less:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Puzzles, Math and Logic! (@puzzles)

Advertisement

Some time ago, the brain teaser was posted on Instagram, and it has received nearly 1,500 likes since then.

People have actively engaged with the post by sharing their answers in the comments section after successfully solving this mind-boggling math puzzle.

Advertisement

Here’s how people reacted to this maths brain teaser:

Advertisement

“20 rounding up and Assuming the whistle is .25,” posted an individual. Another added, “26 is the right answer.” “30 is the answer. 10 + 5 = 15 x 2 = 30,” claimed a third. A fourth shared, “It’s 60 because if you guys didn’t notice there is a multiplication in the last question.” “19 is the correct answer,” commented a fifth. A sixth wrote, “16 is the correct answer.” “Y’all have to look at the last one, the pics are different so you can’t just use the same numbers. It’s 10+4×2 now instead of 10+5×4,” joined a seventh. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve it without looking at the comments and within the given time?

Advertisement

Also Read

Are These Men on the Brink of an Abyss or a Floor?
Are These Men on the Brink of an Abyss or a Floor?

Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people questioning reality. Two people appear to be...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story