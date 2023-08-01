This maths brain teaser will test your IQ to the max!

A brain teaser posted on Instagram challenges users to solve it in 10 seconds or less.

Some of the answers that users have shared include 20, 26, 30, 60, 19, and 16.

The puzzle features a pair of shoes, an animated character, and a whistle, each represented by different values.

Get ready to challenge your mind with this brain teaser shared on the Instagram page ‘Puzzles, Math, and Logic!’

Your task is to figure out the individual values of these items and use them in the final equation to determine their combined value.

It’s a fun and exciting way to sharpen your problem-solving skills and test your logical thinking, creativity, and critical reasoning.

The clock is ticking, so see if you can solve it in 10 seconds or less! Can you find the answer?