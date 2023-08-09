Tragic Air Crash: 11-Year-Old Flies Plane with Father

In a tragic incident that has gripped Brazil, an unsettling video has emerged online featuring an 11-year-old boy, Francisco, at the controls of a private plane, accompanied by his father, Garon Maia, who was seen consuming beer. The chilling clip captures the moments before their ill-fated flight in a Beechcraft Baron 58, valued at $1.2 million. The plane crashed on July 29 between Rondonia and Mato Grosso states, claiming the lives of both father and son.

Compounding the sorrow, Ana Pridonik, the man’s wife, tragically took her own life hours after the funeral of her husband and stepson on August 1. Authorities are now grappling with the intricate details surrounding the incident and its devastating aftermath.

The video displays Maia offering instructions to young Francisco during takeoff, while simultaneously sipping from a beer bottle. Investigators are piecing together the timeline and scrutinizing the father’s role in the catastrophe. The flight originated from Maia’s ranch in Nova Conquista, stopping for refueling in Vilhena before embarking on the ill-fated journey to Campo Grande, where Francisco resided with his mother. The community is left mourning this heart-wrenching series of events.

