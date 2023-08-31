Woman’s Skirted Somersault Stuns Viewers

Prepare to be amazed by a jaw-dropping video featuring a woman flawlessly executing consecutive somersaults while wearing a skirt. The remarkable clip was shared on Instagram by Somya Saini, a gymnast and fitness model, showcasing the woman’s impressive agility and skill.

Captioned, “Ye video kaisa laga apko” (What do you think of this video), the video commences with a woman donning a black top and green ghagra. She seamlessly performs a series of somersaults, one after the other, demonstrating incredible control. The video concludes with her completing the feat and flashing a smile at the camera.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SOMYA SAINI 👑 (@somyagymnast) Advertisement

Posted on August 17, the video has already garnered nearly 59,000 views, with the numbers continuing to rise. The share has also garnered numerous likes and comments, attesting to the awe-inspiring display of athleticism.

Check out the responses below:

“Wow. Super. Nice,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” added another. “Proud of you,” expressed a third. “Very well done,” praised a fourth. “Absolutely graceful,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

Advertisement

Also Read Gymnast attempts fourth Guinness World Record A South African gymnast obtained his fourth Guinness World Records title. Zama...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.