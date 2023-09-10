Angry Cat Objects to Photo: Watch Now!

A recent video of a cat has become a source of laughter and entertainment on Reddit. The clip captures the comical reaction of a kitty when its human attempts to take its picture.

The caption accompanying the video humorously reads, “Please don’t take my picture.” The video begins with the cat staring at the camera while its human announces the intention to snap a photo. As the video unfolds, the feline responds with loud and clear meows, seemingly pleading with its human to refrain from the impromptu photo session. In a humorous twist, the cat even buries its face in a nearby pillow, perhaps in an attempt to hide from the camera.

Take a look at the post below:

The video culminates with the cat launching a playful “attack” on its human, adding an unexpected and amusing twist to the situation.

Posted just two days ago, the video has garnered nearly 1,900 upvotes and continues to attract attention. Reddit users have also chimed in with numerous comments, sharing their laughter and reactions to this delightful feline moment.

Check out the responses below:

“I relate to this kitty. Have pretty much the same response when someone tries to take my picture,” wrote a Reddit user. “My cat heard this while I watched it. Now he’s on my lap looking for the other cat,” posted another. “Love it when the eyes dilate right before the attack,” posted a third.

