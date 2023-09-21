Cat ‘Weirded Out’ by Baby Kicks on Pregnant Woman

In the heartwarming world of pet parenting, a viral video of a cat named Chase has been making waves on social media. Posted on Instagram by @dontstopmeowing, an account dedicated to four cat siblings and their adventures, the video captures a precious moment when Chase feels a baby kicking inside a pregnant woman’s belly. The feline’s reactions are nothing short of adorable, as it appears genuinely “weirded out” each time it senses the baby’s kicks.

The video, shared with the caption, “This moment was so special to me,” showcases Chase’s first reactions to feeling the baby kicks. As the pregnant woman lies down, the curious cat repeatedly lifts its head in bewilderment, clearly reacting to the baby’s movements.

Take a look at the post below:

In just nine hours since posting, the clip has garnered nearly 740,000 views and close to 150,000 likes, spreading joy and earning praise for the cat’s potential as a loving “sibling.” The heartwarming video is yet another example of the special bonds that can exist between humans and their feline companions.

Check out the responses below:

“They know when a woman is pregnant. I swear they know,” posted an Instagram user. “Chase be like: ‘Who’s that? What? When? Who? Wait’,” shared another. “God damn it. I love this cat more than myself at this stage,” expressed a third.

“OMG this is so beautiful. This connection will just grow stronger and you will see how tender and loving animals can be. Chase would be an excellent brother,” commented a fourth. “He senses what will be — baby and Chase have made a connection and are now bonded,” wrote a fifth.

