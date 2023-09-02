Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract

Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract

Articles
Advertisement
Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract

Cheetah and Tortoise prove that opposites attract

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Video of cheetah and tortoise sharing meal from same bowl goes viral
  • Cheetah and tortoise’s unlikely friendship captures viewers’ attention
  • Some viewers surprised by unconventional friendship

A remarkable video making rounds on social media has left viewers astonished as it features an unexpected pairing of sharing a meal from the same bowl: a cheetah and a tortoise.

Advertisement

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video challenges conventional perceptions of these two animals and reveals the intriguing complexities of nature.

Cheetahs, renowned for their status as the fastest big cats globally, are typically associated with incredible agility and a carnivorous diet.

In contrast, tortoises are primarily herbivores known for their leisurely pace of life.

The video captures a unique moment in the animal kingdom, with a cheetah delicately nibbling its meal while a tortoise peacefully grazes from the same bowl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Carson Springs Wildlife (@carsonspringswildlife)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than 60,000 views and received numerous reactions. This peculiar encounter has ignited curiosity regarding the dynamics involved.

While some were surprised by the unconventional friendship, others were eager to understand the underlying reason for this unlikely event.

Advertisement
The video has garnered more than 60,000 views and received numerous reactions. This peculiar encounter has ignited curiosity regarding the dynamics involved. While some were surprised by the unconventional friendship, others were eager to understand the underlying reason for this unlikely event.
Advertisement

Also Read

Nasha Yeh Pyar Ka’s Italian roots revealed in viral video
Nasha Yeh Pyar Ka’s Italian roots revealed in viral video

Exterior Brothers' soulful rendition of "Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai" goes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story