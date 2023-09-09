Doctor Swipes Right on Patient, Sparks Ethical Debate Online

The doctor matches with the patient on a dating app.

The doctor performs medical procedures on a patient.

2 months later, the doctor goes on a date with the patient. Advertisement

Dating apps have emerged as a widely popular means of seeking romantic connections in today’s digitally-driven society, all while comfortably at home.

People from around the world are using dating apps and social media platforms to forge connections and discover love.

This trend is only gaining more traction as time goes on. However, the ultimate measure of success in this digital dating world is whether you’ve found the right person or not.

In a similar vein, a tweet that has recently gone viral has created a stir on the internet. This tweet tells the story of a man’s dating experience with one of his patients, sparking a divisive reaction online.

Some criticized the doctor for ethical concerns, while others expressed admiration for his actions.