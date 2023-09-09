Doctor Swipes Right on Patient, Sparks Ethical Debate Online

Terrifying Videos Show Buildings Collapse in Morocco Earthquake
Dating apps have emerged as a widely popular means of seeking romantic connections in today’s digitally-driven society, all while comfortably at home.
People from around the world are using dating apps and social media platforms to forge connections and discover love.
This trend is only gaining more traction as time goes on. However, the ultimate measure of success in this digital dating world is whether you’ve found the right person or not.
In a similar vein, a tweet that has recently gone viral has created a stir on the internet. This tweet tells the story of a man’s dating experience with one of his patients, sparking a divisive reaction online.
Some criticized the doctor for ethical concerns, while others expressed admiration for his actions.
A post is currently gaining widespread attention on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). A user, who goes by the name ‘Pinacolada,’ shared a detailed account of their experience in which they initially matched with a woman on the dating app Bumble. Subsequently, they performed a medical procedure on her before finally going on a date with her. He wrote, “So, I matched with this girl on Bumble, she had irregular menses and came to me for consultation. We found out large fibroid and then I operated on her. 2 months post-operation. We went on a date today.”
So I matched with this girl on bumble, she had an irregular menses and came to me for consultation,we found out large fibroid and then I operated on her. 2 months post op. We went on date today😄
— 🩺 (@Pinacodalda) September 7, 2023
Since its posting, the tweet has rapidly spread like wildfire across the platform, attracting a multitude of comments from users. While some took a humorous approach to the story, others were astounded by this remarkable dating narrative.
Additionally, some individuals criticized the doctor, deeming it “unethical” to engage in a romantic encounter with a patient.
An ‘X’ user wrote, “It is unethical to date a patient”.
Another person commented, “The ability to compartmentalize profession and personal life, that’s impressive.”
Another individual’s comment read, “Pros of being a doctor!”
“I’ve counseled 2 NEET UG aspirants on Bumble till now,” an X user shared.
“Wah. Hope it was a good date! You earned the date,” wrote a person.
