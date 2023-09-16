Dog tries to keep its cool as human eats its cake

A video of a dog getting upset with its owner for eating some cake has become very popular online. The video shows how the dog first looks confused and then annoyed when the owner eats the cake that was in front of the dog.

The video is simply captioned with “His reaction.” In the clip, you can see the man and the dog sitting together with slices of cake in front of them.

At the beginning, the dog gently touches the man’s hand with its paw, as if it wants the man to eat his own cake. But instead, the man takes a bite out of the cake meant for the dog. The dog’s immediate reaction is quite clear, and it looks like it’s trying hard not to get too mad.

This video was posted on September 14 and has since been viewed more than 5.4 million times. People have also left many comments in response to the video.

“The dog is holding back the anger,” pointed an X user. “Ahah, those teeth are fantastic,” added another. “He felt cheated,” joined a third. “Dogs are the best,” praised a fourth. “Hahahaha, it’s so good,” wrote a fifth.

