Men grooves to “What Jhumka” with next level swag, watch

A video of two men dancing to the song “What Jhumka” was shared on the internet. This video, which was posted on Instagram, showcases their energetic dance performance to the popular Hindi song.

Choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal uploaded the video on Instagram, featuring himself and dancer Rohit Jethwani. Part of the caption mentions, “Presenting the original Bollywood song of the year.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sahaj Singh Chahal (@i.sahaj) Advertisement

In the video, the two dancers are casually dressed, and they display impressive dance moves to the song “What Jhumka,” originally featured in the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The video was shared on August 22 and has since garnered almost two lakh views and nearly 11,000 likes. Many people have left various comments in response to the video.

Also Read ISS astronaut shares breathtaking images of Earth covered in clouds Astronaut Andreas Mogensen posted two amazing photos of Earth. In his caption,...