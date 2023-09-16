Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Men grooves to “What Jhumka” with next level swag, watch

Men grooves to “What Jhumka” with next level swag, watch

Articles
Advertisement
Men grooves to “What Jhumka” with next level swag, watch

Men grooves to “What Jhumka” with next level swag, watch

Advertisement
Advertisement

A video of two men dancing to the song “What Jhumka” was shared on the internet. This video, which was posted on Instagram, showcases their energetic dance performance to the popular Hindi song.

Choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal uploaded the video on Instagram, featuring himself and dancer Rohit Jethwani. Part of the caption mentions, “Presenting the original Bollywood song of the year.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sahaj Singh Chahal (@i.sahaj)

Advertisement

In the video, the two dancers are casually dressed, and they display impressive dance moves to the song “What Jhumka,” originally featured in the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The video was shared on August 22 and has since garnered almost two lakh views and nearly 11,000 likes. Many people have left various comments in response to the video.

Also Read

ISS astronaut shares breathtaking images of Earth covered in clouds
ISS astronaut shares breathtaking images of Earth covered in clouds

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen posted two amazing photos of Earth. In his caption,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story