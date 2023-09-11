Duo’s Mesmerizing Dance Outside Eiffel Tower Goes Viral

A stunning dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Chaleya’ from his film ‘Jawan’ has taken social media by storm. The video, originally shared by Instagram user ‘jodianoorabh,’ features the duo dancing gracefully outside the iconic Eiffel Tower.

In the video, the dancers synchronize their moves perfectly with the song’s beats, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. The caption by ‘jodianoorabh’ explains that they spent a few days in Paris, “Cooked this up real quick. Spent a few days in Paris, did mostly touristy things also explored a few local spots. We did not expect we would enjoy Paris so much as we prefer nature, but this city has charm of its own.”

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on September 9, the video has garnered over 5.3 million views and numerous likes and comments. The duo’s impressive performance and the picturesque backdrop of the Eiffel Tower have captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, making this dance a sensation on social media.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Wow guys, you guys are lit!” A second said, “Effortlessly pulled off.” “The best till now,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “So good that I forgot there was the Eiffel Tower behind you.”

