Girlfriend gives bundle of Rs 500 notes to boyfriend, netizens recalls Kalpana from Ghajini

A post from a UPSC aspirant, in which he shared how his girlfriend financially supported him, has gained widespread attention on the internet. This heartwarming gesture reminded many of the character Kalpana (played by Asin) from the movie Ghajini. In the film, Kalpana sells her beloved cars to help Sachin (portrayed by Aamir Khan) pay for his mother’s medical treatment.

Now, the UPSC aspirant, Utkarsh Neil, has disclosed how his girlfriend of five years offered him financial assistance. On his X account, Utkarsh Neil posted a picture showing a stack of Rs 500 notes that his girlfriend had placed inside his wallet.

Sharing his story, Utkarsh wrote, “I have been in a long-distance relationship for 5 years; we met during the early days of my UPSC preparation. We both attended coaching together where we fell in love.”

“Today she is working in an MNC and I am still preparing, this year when I went to meet her, she saw that I had little money in my purse, she without my knowledge put money in my purse. I cried looking at my purse when she dropped me off at the railway station.”

“In this age of gold diggers find one someone who supports you like this,” he added.

This post has gone viral, amassing 2.1 million views, 20.4k likes, and numerous comments from social media users. Many of these comments emphasized the importance of having a partner who stands by you during challenging times, especially in an age marked by online dating and quick breakups over WhatsApp.

