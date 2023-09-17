Horse shares food with pigeons in heartwarming video

Food serves as a means of survival, and the act of sharing it has always been an integral part of the human experience. Sharing food is a demonstration of compassion and care for other living beings.

Now, have you ever witnessed an animal sharing its food? Well, prepare to be touched by this video featuring a horse sharing its meal with a group of pigeons. It’s likely to be the most heartwarming thing you’ll come across on the internet today.

The video begins with a horse that’s pulling a carriage, munching on some food from a bucket. Meanwhile, a small gathering of pigeons congregates to partake in the meal. Observing the pigeons, the horse takes a portion of its snack in its mouth and gently dispenses it at their feet.

Advertisement The good hearted horse shares his food with the birdspic.twitter.com/f5jF988yId — Enezator (@Enezator) September 15, 2023

Subsequently, the birds enjoy the shared meal while the horse watches them with an affectionate gaze. This touching video was captured by an individual and has been circulating on X, gaining significant viral attention.