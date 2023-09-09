Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Advertisement

The headless security guard’s optical illusion baffles netizens.

The image of a guard sitting on a chair with no head goes viral.

Reddit users are puzzled by the photo, some say a man is leaning his head back, and others say it’s an illusion.

A perplexing image of a security guard has left viewers puzzled due to its intriguing optical illusion, created by the unique angle from which the photograph was taken.

The caption accompanying the Reddit post reads, “This seated individual.” In the picture, the guard is seen sitting on a chair in front of what seems to be a closed shop with its shutters down.

What adds to the image’s fascination is the apparent absence of the man’s head.