Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Articles
Advertisement
Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The headless security guard’s optical illusion baffles netizens.
  • The image of a guard sitting on a chair with no head goes viral.
  • Reddit users are puzzled by the photo, some say a man is leaning his head back, and others say it’s an illusion.

A perplexing image of a security guard has left viewers puzzled due to its intriguing optical illusion, created by the unique angle from which the photograph was taken.

Advertisement

The caption accompanying the Reddit post reads, “This seated individual.” In the picture, the guard is seen sitting on a chair in front of what seems to be a closed shop with its shutters down.

What adds to the image’s fascination is the apparent absence of the man’s head.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look at this baffling picture:

This sitting man
byu/hdeocampo inconfusing_perspective

Advertisement
Advertisement

The image was uploaded to the platform three days ago, and since its posting, it has garnered over 13,000 upvotes and continues to receive more.

Furthermore, numerous comments have flooded the post from intrigued individuals.

Advertisement

What did Reddit users say about this optical illusion?

“I have seen a few people sleep like this at my work, blows my damn mind,” posted a Reddit user. “Where is his head,” asked another. “Straight back. Zoom in and you can see his face,” suggested a third. “I really can’t figure out this one,” shared a fourth. “I can’t figure it out,” joined a fifth. “He is leaning his head backward, so you can’t see it from this angle,” wrote a sixth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Former dumpyard transformed into lush green park
Former dumpyard transformed into lush green park

A former landfill transformed into a public park in Churu, India. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story