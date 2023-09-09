Headless Security Guard? Optical Illusion Baffles Netizens

Former dumpyard transformed into lush green park
A perplexing image of a security guard has left viewers puzzled due to its intriguing optical illusion, created by the unique angle from which the photograph was taken.
The caption accompanying the Reddit post reads, “This seated individual.” In the picture, the guard is seen sitting on a chair in front of what seems to be a closed shop with its shutters down.
What adds to the image’s fascination is the apparent absence of the man’s head.
The image was uploaded to the platform three days ago, and since its posting, it has garnered over 13,000 upvotes and continues to receive more.
Furthermore, numerous comments have flooded the post from intrigued individuals.
“I have seen a few people sleep like this at my work, blows my damn mind,” posted a Reddit user. “Where is his head,” asked another. “Straight back. Zoom in and you can see his face,” suggested a third. “I really can’t figure out this one,” shared a fourth. “I can’t figure it out,” joined a fifth. “He is leaning his head backward, so you can’t see it from this angle,” wrote a sixth.
