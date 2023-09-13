Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens, Watch

How brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens, Watch

Articles
Advertisement
How brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens, Watch

How brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens, Watch

Advertisement
  • Video of the manufacturing process of brown bread in a factory has shocked many people.
  • The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger “thefoodiehat.”
  • The blogger captioned the post, “This is how brown bread is made.”
Advertisement

A video of the manufacturing process of brown bread in a factory has shocked many people. Since the video was posted on Instagram, many people have commented that they had previously thought brown bread was a healthy option.

The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger “thefoodiehat.” The blogger captioned the post, “This is how brown bread is made.”

The clip opens to show a man adding brown food colour like substance in a vessel. Then they add oil, sugar, and salt, and mix it with the all-purpose flour. Once the dough for the bread is ready, it is taken out, filled in moulds, and baked.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Komal & Abhishek || THE FOODIE HAT 💫🧿 (@thefoodiehat)

Advertisement

The post was shared on September 10th and has since been viewed over 6 million times. It has also received thousands of likes and comments.

Also Read

Selena Gomez defends her reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA Nomination
Selena Gomez defends her reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA Nomination

Selena Gomez has responded with grace to online mockery she faced. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story