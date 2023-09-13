How brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens, Watch

Video of the manufacturing process of brown bread in a factory has shocked many people.

The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger “thefoodiehat.”

The blogger captioned the post, “This is how brown bread is made.”

The clip opens to show a man adding brown food colour like substance in a vessel. Then they add oil, sugar, and salt, and mix it with the all-purpose flour. Once the dough for the bread is ready, it is taken out, filled in moulds, and baked.

The post was shared on September 10th and has since been viewed over 6 million times. It has also received thousands of likes and comments.

