Lightning strike in Makkah fills the night sky with magnificent sparks

Storms battered Makkah, causing a lightning bolt to strike its clock tower.

The incident led to the National Centre of Meteorology upgrading the alert level to “Red Alert”.

Pilgrims completing the Umrah stroll around the grounds of the Kaaba.

Advertisement

As storms continued to batter the holy city of Makkah with strong winds and heavy rain, a spectacular meme was born after the city’s famed clock tower was struck by a large lightning bolt, which lighted up the night sky with a mesmeric show of lights of electricity forking skywards.

A massive lightning bolt struck Makkah’s famed clock tower, which overlooks the Kaaba, during a thunderstorm and quickly spread across the sky like a mesh, according to the video. On Wednesday evening, photographer Mohamed al-Hudhali photographed a thick flash of lightning striking the world’s largest clock tower.

Take a look at the post below:

Significant rains fell in Makkah on Wednesday, forcing the National Centre of Meteorology to upgrade the alert level to “Red Alert” – the highest level.

The signal was downgraded to “Yellow Alert” by the center on Thursday, according to Al-Arabiya. Other videos show pilgrims completing the Umrah getting drenched as they stroll around the grounds of the Kaaba.

A similar video, shot by a Saudi photographer in August when lightning struck the Makkah clock tower and illuminated the entire city, went viral as well.

Also Read Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer, One of the Seven Wonders of the World| See Viral Photos The incredible scene was captured on camera and posted on social media...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.