Man shows skills by playing “Waka Waka” on veena, Watch

Sassy cat has a cheeky way of telling she’s done eating, Watch
Sassy cat has a cheeky way of telling she's done eating. There's...
There’s a video that has amazed people, showing a man playing the popular song “Waka Waka” on a veena, which is a traditional Indian musical instrument. In the video, this man performs the song just like Shakira did originally.
The video is shared on Instagram by musician Mahesh Prasad. “Waka Waka on Veena. Iconic Football WC anthem of 2010. Sounds crazy, right?” he wrote as he posted the video.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video begins with the musician sitting with his veena, and then he proceeds to give an incredible performance. It’s so good that you might find yourself listening to it repeatedly.
This video was shared on September 4, and since then, it has become really popular, with nearly 2.6 million views. People who watched it have also shared various comments in response.
“Bro hacked the whole music industry,” praised an Instagram user. “Thank you for my next favourite ringtone,” added another. “Better than the original,” expressed a third. “Hats off, brother,” joined a fourth. “Just the best thing on the Internet today,” wrote a fifth.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.