Margot Robbie as Poo? Karan Johar’s Barbie Movie Is a Must-See

Viral video imagines Barbie movie directed by Karan Johar

The video features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dancing to a Bollywood song

The fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood has resonated with internet users

In a delightful and imaginative twist, an individual on the X platform (formerly Twitter) has captured the internet’s attention by envisioning the blockbuster Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie through the lens of director Karan Johar.

This post, now viral, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the potential for a cross-cultural cinematic extravaganza.

The viral video features a dance sequence with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Instead of the anticipated Dua Lipa track “Dance The Night,” the user cleverly replaces it with the timeless Bollywood song “You Are My Soniya” from the iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”