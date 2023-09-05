Advertisement
Margot Robbie as Poo? Karan Johar’s Barbie Movie Is a Must-See

Articles
  • Viral video imagines Barbie movie directed by Karan Johar
  • The video features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dancing to a Bollywood song
  • The fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood has resonated with internet users

In a delightful and imaginative twist, an individual on the X platform (formerly Twitter) has captured the internet’s attention by envisioning the blockbuster Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie through the lens of director Karan Johar.

This post, now viral, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the potential for a cross-cultural cinematic extravaganza.

The viral video features a dance sequence with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Instead of the anticipated Dua Lipa track “Dance The Night,” the user cleverly replaces it with the timeless Bollywood song “You Are My Soniya” from the iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

“POV: If Barbie had been directed by Karan Johar,” read the caption.

The surprising fusion of Hollywood and Bollywood has resonated deeply with internet users across the globe, igniting a flurry of conversations and reactions on various social media platforms.

The enchanting on-screen chemistry between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they dance to the captivating rhythms of the Hindi song injects an unexpected and delightful dimension into the concept of the Barbie movie.

Here’s how people reacted:
Karan Johar, renowned for his cinematic extravagance and artistic finesse, boasts an impressive history of delivering blockbuster hits in the realm of Bollywood.

Picturing his influence on a worldwide sensation like Barbie underscores the universal allure of filmmaking, where the lines between cultures and industries become indistinct, giving rise to something genuinely exceptional.

