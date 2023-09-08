‘Pawsonal Trainer’: Cat Keeps Owner Fit

A heartwarming video featuring an enthusiastic feline playing the role of a ‘pawsonal trainer’ is capturing the affection of netizens on social media. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Buitengebieden, the endearing clip showcases the cat providing motivation during its owner’s exercise routine.

The video’s caption simply reads “Pawsonal trainer,” setting the tone for the delightful content within. It commences with a man diligently performing pushups on the floor, his furry workout partner right by his side. The cat actively encourages him to persevere, playfully pushing him with its front paws.

Take a look at the post below:

This uplifting video was shared on September 6 and has already amassed nearly eight million views, with the viewer count continuing to rise. Viewers couldn’t resist expressing their admiration for the cat’s unwavering dedication to fitness, with many sharing their desire for such a charming motivator during their own exercise sessions. It’s a heartwarming reminder of the special bond between humans and their beloved pets.

Check out the responses below:

An X user wrote, “He was trying to get you to stop and work on your form!” “‘Every ounce of resistance helps’ – cat trainer,” commented another. A third shared, “What a pawtastic trainer!” “Who said to stop?! Keep going, human!” posted a fourth, “echoing the sentiments of the cat in the video.” A fifth added, “The kind of motivation we all need.”

