Red Sea Corals Face Mystery Sea Urchin Threat

Red Sea coral reefs at risk from sea urchin deaths.

Suspected disease, possible ship-related.

Scientists investigate sources to protect the ecosystem.

Advertisement

The Red Sea’s vibrant coral reefs are facing an alarming threat as mass sea urchin deaths, possibly caused by a mysterious disease, endanger the delicate ecosystem. These long-spined sea creatures play a crucial role by consuming algae that can smother corals. Marine biologist Lisa-Maria Schmidt warned that if this die-off continues, it could potentially devastate the entire coral reef ecosystem.

The crisis was first noticed near the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat, where sea urchin populations suddenly collapsed. The cause initially appeared to be pollution, but the problem swiftly spread southward along the Red Sea, affecting two sea urchin species while sparing others.

Scientists speculate that the disease might have been introduced to the Red Sea through ships’ ballast water, which can carry pathogens and exotic species. Similar mass sea urchin deaths occurred in the Caribbean, where researchers identified a pathogen, offering hope for solving the Red Sea mystery. Efforts are underway to establish a population of affected species for future release and to identify the source to prevent future outbreaks.

Also Read Guilty Pleas in Endangered Sea Cucumber Smuggling Two wildlife traffickers have pleaded guilty in a federal court in California...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.