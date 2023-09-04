Student’s Punjabi Mutiyaran Dance Grooves

A spirited Instagram reel featuring a student dancing to the peppy Punjabi song “Punjabi Mutiyaran” has taken the internet by storm. The viral video, shot at Chitkara University, showcases the student’s remarkable dance skills, sure to inspire anyone watching to join in the groove.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Dhawan Dance Studio with the caption, “Presenting our Queen brings the energy of Punjab to Square 1, creating unforgettable memories at Chitkara University! Vibing all around.” A humorous text insert in the video reads, “That one girl in every group who gets mad the second she hears Punjabi music.”

In the video, Yashima Juneja, donned in a green kurta pyjama, sways to the infectious beats of “Punjabi Mutiyaran.” Her lively performance is met with enthusiastic cheers from the onlookers, many of whom capture her dance moves on their cameras.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on August 23, the video has become a viral sensation, amassing over 2.1 million views and counting. It’s a testament to the power of music and dance to bring people together and spread joy.

Check out the responses below:

“She made it look simple though it’s way harder to match her energy and smile throughout the performance,” shared an Instagram user. Another added, “No words, you are just so damn good.”

“Now this one needs real appreciation for being so effortless and smooth!” posted a third. A fourth commented, “After ages I have seen someone dancing so freely.” “She is me, me is she,” expressed a fifth.

